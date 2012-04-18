April 17 Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group Unilever Plc/NV will have invested $500 million and built a new factory once a five-year investment plan ends in 2015, Mexican president Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday.

Unilever Mexico President Fabio Prado told Calderon about the investment plan when the two met at the World Economic Forum for Latin America in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

In July, Unilever opened a plant to manufacture aerosol-based deodorants for the United States, Canada, Latin America and Caribbean markets.

"The (investment plan) includes not only expansions of existing plants but the creation of a new plant," Calderon's press office said in a statement.

A Unilever spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.