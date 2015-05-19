LONDON May 19 Unilever, the
Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice
cream, said chief financial officer Jean-Marc Huët would quit
the company later this year and be succeeded by current UK vice
president Graeme Pitkethly.
The company said on Tuesday that Pitkethly, 48, who has been
at the company since 2002, would take up the chief financial
officer's role on Oct. 1, with Huët staying on until that time
to ensure an orderly transition.
Pitkethly's current title is executive vice president of
Unilever's UK and Ireland business, with past roles at the 85
billion pound ($133 billion) company including head of M&A and
head of treasury.
Huët had been at Unilever since 2010 and from October he
said he would consider new opportunities.
($1 = 0.6388 pounds)
