SINGAPORE May 4 Consumer goods maker Unilever
signed a joint venture deal with Myanmar's
Europe and Asia Commercial Co Ltd (EAC), combining their home
and personal care businesses to accelerate sales in a newly
emerging market.
The joint entity, with annual sales of more than 100 million
euros ($109 million), will provide both companies with a
complementary portfolio, better rural reach and economies of
scale, said Unilever, which entered the Myanmar market in 2010.
The venture has a goal of tripling sales to 300 million
euros by 2020, Pier Luigi Sigismondi, Unilever's president for
southeast Asia and Australasia, told Reuters.
EAC, whose products include detergent and dishwashing
liquid, will also help add to Unilever's manufacturing
capabilities.
"We felt that maintaining organic growth alone will take us
far, but not as far as joining forces with EAC," he said.
"We have a factory there that produces shampoos, haircare
products, and we believe that with this joint venture, we will
be able to produce the rest of our personal care range in the
country," Sigismondi said in an interview at Unilever's regional
headquarters in Singapore.
Global companies have lined up to take advantage of an
under-penetrated market in Myanmar, buoyed by the growing middle
class and a rise in spending.
The Asian Development Bank forecast Myanmar's economy, which
has been opening up after decades of military dictatorship, to
grow at 7.7 percent this year - the fastest among southeast
Asian countries.
Sigismondi said Unilever, which sells products such as Clear
shampoo, Signal toothpaste and Rexona deodorants in Myanmar,
might explore exporting products from the country.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)