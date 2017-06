LAGOS, July 27 Nigeria's consumer goods firm, Unilever said on Friday its half year pre-tax profit fell 2.79 percent to 3.82 billion naira ($23.77 million), from 3.93 billion naira in comparative period of last year.

Unilever's turnover however, rose to 26.92 billion naira from 26.59 billion naira in the same period of last year.

The consumer goods giant's stock was up 1.07 percent to 34.25 naira per share on the Nigerian exchange by 1337 GMT. ($1 = 160.70 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Joe Brock)