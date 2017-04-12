New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
LAGOS, April 12 Unilever Nigeria said on Wednesday it will seek shareholder approval next month to raise 63 billion naira ($200 million) through a rights issue.
The household products maker also said it would seek approval to increase its authorised share capital to 5 billion naira by creating an additional 3.95 billion new ordinary shares of 0.50 naira each.
The local unit of Unilever plans to seek a vote at a shareholder meeting on May 11, it said in a notice, adding that it would also ask for approval to convert shareholder loans to stock as part of the share sale. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jason Neely)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.