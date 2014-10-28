LAGOS Oct 28 Unilever Nigeria said on Tuesday its nine month to September pre-tax profit fell 49 percent to 2.54 billion naira ($15.38 million), compared with 5.03 billion naira a year earlier.

Revenue of the household product maker also dropped to 43.63 billion naira, from 45.61 billion naira in the previous period, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)