LAGOS, April 10 Unilever Nigeria first-quarter pretax profit fell 21 percent to 864.7 million naira ($4 million) compared with the same period last year, the company said on Friday.

The household products maker did not give a reason why profit fell but said in a statement that revenue rose 7.8 percent to 14.91 billion naira in the three months to March 31.

($1 = 198.90 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by James Macharia)