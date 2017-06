LONDON May 18 Unilever will launch its previously announced share buyback program on Friday, with plans to purchase 1.5 billion to 2.5 billion euros worth of London-listed shares, and the balance of the 5 billion euro program on its Dutch shares.

The buyback will end no later than 15 December, the company said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely)