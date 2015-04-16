LONDON, April 16 Unilever chief financial officer narrowed the consumer goods giant's sales growth goal on Thursday after a strong start to the year, helped by an early Easter holiday and a better-than-expected performance in China.

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream said in January it expected full-year sales growth of about 2 to 4 percent. CFO Jean Marc Huet told Reuters on Thursday it would "probably be in the top half".

Huet stressed that the performance only reflected 90 days, but said "there's just more confidence". (Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter)