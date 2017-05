LONDON Jan 19 Unilever reported a 4 percent rise in underlying full-year sales on Tuesday, just ahead of expectations, but said it was preparing itself for tougher market conditions and high volatility in 2016.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Lipton teas said core operating profit rose by 0.9 billion euros to 7.9 billion euros, broadly in line with analysts' expectation.  (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)