BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
LONDON, April 20 Consumer goods maker Unilever reported better than expected first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by pricing growth.
The results could boost investor enthusiasm for Unilever, whose shares have remained higher since February when it received, and swiftly rejected, a $143 billion takeover offer from rival Kraft Heinz.
The maker of Dove soap and Knorr soups said underlying sales rose 2.9 percent in its financial first quarter. That compares to analysts' estimates of 2 percent, according to a consensus compiled by the company, and growth of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter and 3.2 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Martinne Geller, editing by David Evans)
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: