LONDON, April 16 Unilever
reported better than expected sales for the first quarter on
Thursday, showing improvement from the hammering it took last
year from weak emerging markets including a slowdown in China.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben &
Jerry's ice cream, said underlying sales rose 2.8 percent in the
quarter, excluding the impact of currency moves, acquisitions
and disposals.
Analysts on average were expecting a gain of 2.1 percent,
according to a company-supplied poll.
Unilever had forecast in January that sales would rise by
between 2 percent and 4 percent in 2015, with the first quarter
at the low end of the range and improvements during the year.
It said at the time that this year's performance would be
similar to 2014, when Unilever posted slightly weaker than
expected growth of 2.9 percent after economic weakness curbed
demand for everything from soup to soap. It was the industry's
weakest year in recent memory.
Unilever Chief Executive Paul Polman said at the time that
he was not planning for any significant improvement in market
conditions this year.
