LONDON Jan 26 Unilever
reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Thursday,
hurt by demonetisation in India and an economic slowdown in
Brazil.
The maker of Dove soap, Knorr soup and Marmite spread said
underlying sales rose 2.2 percent in the quarter. That compared
with analysts' average expectation of 2.8 percent, according to
a consensus compiled by the company, and growth of 3.2 percent
in the third quarter and 4.7 percent in the first half of the
year.
For the full year, sales growth was 3.7 percent, below the
3.9 percent analysts were expecting.
Unilever Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told
Reuters the company was targeting growth in the range of 3 to 5
percent for 2017, but that the first quarter would be below
that, due to the issues in Brazil and India, and the timing of
Easter.
