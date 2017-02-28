* Senior managers' pay package to be simplified
* Shareholding requirements for CEO, CFO increased
* Incentive plan to adopt longer-term horizon
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Feb 28 Unilever is
proposing changes to how it pays executives and directors in
order to make them think more like owners of the business, less
than two weeks after seeing off a $143 billion takeover pursuit
by U.S. rival Kraft Heinz.
Combining a greater emphasis on long-term employee share
ownership and personal commitment, the changes were announced in
Unilever's annual report for 2016 on Tuesday.
If approved by shareholders at Unilever's annual general
meetings in April, they would apply for three years.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice
cream is under pressure to prove it can deliver growth on its
own following its unequivocal rejection of Kraft's proposal
earlier this month.
Unilever is now conducting a far-reaching review of its
business that should be finished by early April. This will focus
more squarely on short-term delivery, it has said.
"In the immediate future, we are fully engaged in the
recently announced comprehensive review of options available to
accelerate delivery of value for the benefit of our
shareholders," Chairman Marijn Dekkers said in the annual
report, without giving more detail.
As part of a new remuneration plan, Unilever said senior
executives below the board level would be the first to feel the
changes, which involve simplifying compensation by consolidating
fixed pay into a single figure and discontinuing one of its
long-term incentive plans.
The remaining "management co-investment plan" will see its
performance horizon expanded from three years to four.
OWNER'S MINDSET
Managers would be encouraged to invest a proportion of their
annual bonuses in Unilever shares through that plan, and would
be able to invest their whole bonus. The plan's performance
measures have also been amended to more closely align with
Unilever's business strategy.
Unilever said it also aims, in due course, to apply the new
framework to executive directors, though there will be increased
shareholding requirements in 2017 for Chief Executive Paul
Polman and Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly.
Unilever, with dual headquarters in Britain and the
Netherlands, also said it plans to extend its executive share
incentives from 3,000 senior managers to all of its 15,000-plus
managers worldwide from 2018.
"Through these initiatives we will encourage all our
employees fully to adopt an owner's mindset with the goal of
achieving our growth ambition," Ann Fudge, head of its
compensation committee, said.
For 2016, CEO Polman received a compensation package worth
8.4 million euros, including a base salary of 1.2 million euros,
annual bonus of 2.3 million and long-term incentives worth 3.8
million. That is down from 10.3 million euros in 2015.
Unilever's group sales growth slowed to 3.7 percent in 2016
from 4.1 percent in 2015, hurt by demonetization in India and an
economic crisis in Brazil.
