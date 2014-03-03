BRIEF-Russia's Lenta says Q1 total sales up 17.2 pct y/y
April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:
LONDON, March 3 Consumer goods company Unilever is seeking bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Unilever, which recently sold its Wish-Bone salad dressings, Skippy peanut butter and Peperami meat snacks, has commissioned Morgan Stanley to sell Ragu, which could fetch as much as $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg report.
No one at Unilever or Morgan Stanley was immediately available to comment.
The company, which also makes Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has said it is in the process of selling underperforming assets.
April 20 Russian food retailer Lenta Ltd said on Thursday:
* Q1 net retail sales rose 26.4 percent year on year to 291.5 billion roubles ($5.16 billion).