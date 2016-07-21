* Q2 underlying sales up 4.7 pct vs forecast 4.4 pct
* Consumer demand remains weak; Latin America seen worsening
* Dollar Shave Club expertise to boost other businesses
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, July 21 Consumer goods group Unilever
beat second-quarter sales forecasts on Thursday, helped
by price rises, but kept its full-year target unchanged as some
of its markets worsen and comparisons get tougher in the second
half of the year.
The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soap, Lipton tea and Magnum
ice creams predicted the economic environment in markets such as
Brazil and Argentina would get worse before it gets better.
But Unilever expects to keep improving its own global
performance with initiatives such as cost savings and a new
organizational structure that it expects to save 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) by 2018.
Despite economic volatility in major markets, Unilever
reported underlying sales growth of 4.7 percent in its second
quarter, excluding the impact of foreign exchange moves,
acquisitions and disposals.
On that basis analysts were expecting 4.4 percent growth,
according to a company survey of forecasts.
"Companies like Unilever, which offer consistent growth even
in difficult economic times, have come to be seen by investors
as a safe port in a storm," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst
George Salmon, noting Unilever trades at 22 times forecast
earnings, more than 50 percent higher than five years ago.
Its London-listed shares were little changed at 0907 GMT.
The company said consumer demand remained weak, with
industry sales volume growth low in emerging markets and
negative in Europe and in North America.
It sold 1.8 percent more products in the second quarter,
with the remaining rise in sales coming from higher prices due
to a slight easing of deflation in Europe and price increases in
Asia.
Finance chief Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters the company was
sticking to its full-year sales growth target of 3-5 percent,
and margins for the full year would improve in the historical
range of 0.3-0.4 percentage points, rather than the 0.5 points
delivered in the first half.
On a reported basis, turnover in the first half fell 2.6
percent to 26.3 billion euros. Net profit rose 2 percent to 2.7
billion, with earnings per share up 1 percent at 88 euro cents.
Regarding its purchase of U.S. brand Dollar Shave Club,
announced on Wednesday, Unilever said it would use that
company's knowledge and expertise selling directly to consumers
to expand its other brands.
The company said its profitable but poorly performing
spreads business was showing signs of improvement, a year and a
half after it announced plans to separate it into a stand-alone
division.
($1 = 0.9083 euros)
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark
Potter)