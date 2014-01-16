S.Korea Lotte Group to combine units into holding company -Money Today
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
LONDON Jan 16 Unilever said on Thursday it agreed to sell its Royal pasta brand in the Philippines to RFM Corp for $47.8 million, as the Anglo-Dutch company streamlines its business.
The move is "in line with our global strategy to focus on our core businesses," said Rohit Jawa, head of Unilever Philippines, in a statement.
The transaction does not include any of Unilever's facilities or employees in the Philippines.
April 21 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y1DwqV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)