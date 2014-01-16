LONDON Jan 16 Unilever said on Thursday it agreed to sell its Royal pasta brand in the Philippines to RFM Corp for $47.8 million, as the Anglo-Dutch company streamlines its business.

The move is "in line with our global strategy to focus on our core businesses," said Rohit Jawa, head of Unilever Philippines, in a statement.

The transaction does not include any of Unilever's facilities or employees in the Philippines.