LONDON, March 18 Unilever is
preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its
food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without
citing sources.
The Anglo-Dutch company is planning to sell Flora margarine
and Stork butter brands, the Sunday Times said. The Sunday
Telegraph, which also cited a 6 billion pounds figure, said
unnamed parties were preparing to buy the brands.
The maker of Knorr soups, Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice
cream rebuffed a surprise $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft
Heinz last month.
The company has launched a business review to consider
returning cash to shareholders, making medium-sized acquisitions
and more aggressive cost cuts, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8068 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by James Dalgleish)