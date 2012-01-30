FRANKFURT Jan 30 Unilever said it will resume deliveries to Schlecker on Wednesday, putting Dove soaps and Rexona deodorants back on the shelves more than a week after Germany's biggest drugstore chain filed for insolvency.

Unilever said on Monday it was normal for suppliers to halt deliveries for a short time after an insolvency filing, adding that "turning its back on Schlecker as an important distribution channel was never up for discussion."

Schlecker filed for insolvency last week, putting about 30,000 jobs at risk, as struggling European businesses find it increasingly hard to secure funds against a gloomy economic backdrop.

A number of suppliers temporarily halted deliveries to Schlecker, including P&G, the maker of Pampers diapers and Gillette razors, which has now also resumed shipments to the chain's stores.

Other big suppliers to Schlecker are Beiersdorf, the German maker of Nivea skin cream, and Henkel, whose brands include Persil in Germany, Schwarzkopf hair products and Pritt stick glue.

Court-appointed insolvency administrator Arndt Geiwitz is negotiating with creditors and suppliers to keep operations going at Schlecker, which competes with privately held chains Rossmann and dm.

Schlecker has posted losses for several years and last year announced plans to shut 700 to 1,000 stores in hopes of shrinking its way to profitability.