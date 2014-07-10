BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke's Q1 net profit down 61.9 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 61.9 percent y/y at 102.8 million yuan ($14.90 million)
July 10 Unilever Sells Slim-fast To Kainos Capital
* Has sold its slim-fast brand to kainos capital
* Will retain a minority stake in business
* Terms of transaction, which was also completed today, were not disclosed
* Transaction includes slim-fast trademark and global slim-fast business portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit down 61.9 percent y/y at 102.8 million yuan ($14.90 million)
April 28 Tianjin Hi-tech Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/Dd6tER Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)