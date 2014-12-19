Dec 18 Unilever Plc's U.S.
division said it has withdrawn its lawsuit against food startup
Hampton Creek over false advertising and unfair competition
related to its Just Mayo product.
Unilever, famous for its mayonnaise brand Hellmann's, had
filed a suit against Hampton Creek earlier this year accusing
the company of advertising Just Mayo, an eggless spread, as
mayonnaise.
Unilever alleged that the spread could not be defined as
mayonnaise under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's
definition as it did not contain eggs.
Common dictionary definitions of mayonnaise similarly define
mayonnaise as "a dressing made chiefly of egg yolks, vegetable
oils, and vinegar or lemon juice," the company had said in its
lawsuit.
The case gained national attention when a petition on
Change.org gathered 112,000 supporters asking Unilever to "stop
bullying sustainable food companies."
Neither company was immediately available for comment
outside normal business hours.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)