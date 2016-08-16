LONDON Aug 16 Unilever plans to buy Sweden's Blueair, stepping into the air purification business, the company said on Tuesday.

Unilever, whose large brands include Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry's ice cream, has been very active on the acquisition front. Last month it announced a deal for Dollar Shave Club, following a string of smaller cosmetic and skin care deals including Dermalogica and Ren.

Blueair is a leading maker of premium air purifiers in markets including China, the United States, Japan, South Korea and India. It had annual turnover of $106 million last year.

Unilever said the purchase will complement its water purification business. It did not disclose financial details.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Adrian Croft)