SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's NotreDame Intermédica Saúde SA, a healthcare provider owned by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP, has reached an agreement to buy the operations of rival Unimed ABC, the companies said on Friday in a statement to Reuters.

Unimed ABC, a doctor-owned cooperative, agreed to sell all of its assets, including a hospital, seven healthcare centers and health insurance contracts with more than 70,000 clients, according to a statement from the companies.

($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)