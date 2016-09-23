BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's NotreDame Intermédica Saúde SA, a healthcare provider owned by U.S. investment firm Bain Capital LP, has reached an agreement to buy the operations of rival Unimed ABC, the companies said on Friday in a statement to Reuters.
Unimed ABC, a doctor-owned cooperative, agreed to sell all of its assets, including a hospital, seven healthcare centers and health insurance contracts with more than 70,000 clients, according to a statement from the companies.
($1 = 3.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: