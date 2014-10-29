LAGOS Oct 29 Nigeria's Union Bank said on Wednesday its nine month pretax profit fell 9.8 percent to 8.96 billion naira ($54.24 million), from 9.94 billion naira last year.

The bank's gross earnings also dropped to 74.77 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30, compared with 79.85 billion naira a year ago, it said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 165.20 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)