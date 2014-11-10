MANILA Nov 10 Union Bank Of The Philippines :

* Says seeking to raise 5 billion pesos ($111.46 million) through fixed-rate, unsecured subordinated notes qualifying as Tier 2 capital

* Says interest rate at 5.375 pct per annum, payable quarterly

* Says offer period to run from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13

* Says maturity on Feb. 20, 2025, with optional redemption on Feb. 20, 2020 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1yo2rf9) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.8600 Philippine peso)