BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
(Repeats to widen distribution)
MUMBAI May 13 State-run Union Bank of India reported a 78 percent drop in its fourth-quarter profit as it raised provisions for bad loans.
Company's net profit fell to 961.2 million rupees ($14.39 million) on a standalone basis for the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 31, from 4.44 billion rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 2.43 billion rupees, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans increased to 8.70 percent in the March quarter from 7.05 percent in the December quarter.
Provisions, including for loan losses, were 55 percent higher compared with last year at 15.65 billion rupees. ($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Himank Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
BANGALORE, May 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34700 ICS-201(B22mm) 35700 ICS-102(B22mm) 28500 ICS-103(23mm) 32900 ICS-104(24mm) 37100 ICS-202(26mm) 43200 ICS-105(26mm) 32600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 34600 ICS-105(27mm)