DUBAI, April 20 Union National Bank, 50
percent owned by the Abu Dhabi government, posted a 20 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts'
forecasts.
The fifth largest lender on the Abu Dhabi exchange by assets
reported a net profit attributable to equity holders of 610.8
million dirhams ($166.29 million) in the three months to March
31, up from 509.1 million dirhams a year earlier, a bourse
filing said.
Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average profit
of 547.4 million dirhams
UNB had loans and advances worth 66.94 billion dirhams at
March-end, up from 64.07 billion dirhams a year ago.
Customer deposits were 69.68 billion dirhams as of March 31.
This compares with 67.44 billion dirhams 12 months earlier.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov)