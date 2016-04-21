(Adds CEO comments, background, stock move)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO, April 21 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that it was trimming its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by 2 percent and could further cut investments depending on demand in a weak freight market across most of its segments.

"We will continue to make adjustments to that based on where the volume is located," chief executive Lance Fritz told Reuters in a phone interview. "There's probably more downward pressure on our capex spending than upward pressure right now."

Earlier Thursday, the Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad reported a better-than-expected first-quarter net profit as it cut costs to offset an 8 percent year-on-year decline in freight volumes.

Union Pacific also cut its planned capital expenditures for 2016 by $75 million to $3.765 billion. The previous level was already 11 percent lower than the $4.3 billion the railroad invested in 2015.

The major U.S. railroads have been struggling through what many term a freight recession, with freight volume declines driven primarily by coal.

Coal volumes have been plunging on major U.S. railroads since early 2015 as low energy prices push utilities to burn cheaper natural gas and the strong dollar hurts coal exports.

Some analysts and investors had hoped the declines might ease this year, but so far the rout has continued.

Coal volumes at Union Pacific fell 34 percent in the first quarter.

The company's CEO said that low natural gas prices, combined with low consumption amid a lackluster economy and environmental regulations continue to hurt coal volumes.

But he said with warmer weather and any improvement in the overall economy should boost coal consumption.

"We don't expect coal to go back to where it was four or five years ago," Fritz said. "But it's hard to imagine it gets much worse than it is right now."

One of the bright spots for Union Pacific's first quarter was automotive shipments, which were up 7 percent on the back of strong car sales.

But Fritz said the automakers are confident of further sales growth, Union Pacific is being "prudent" when it comes to the outlook for the cyclical car industry.

"We think automobile, finished vehicle sales are pretty robust," he said. "While we would love to enjoy increased increases in the shipments, we're just going to be a little cautious as to how we're going to approach that marketplace."

In morning trade, Union Pacific shares were up 4.5 percent at $87.65. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)