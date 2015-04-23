CHICAGO, April 22 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as lower fuel costs and pricing gains offset falling freight volumes.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company post first-quarter net income of $1.15 billion or $1.30 per share, up 5.5 percent from $1.09 billion or $1.19 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.37.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)