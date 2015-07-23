MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 9
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO, July 23 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit due to a 6 percent drop in freight volumes led by a sharp decline in coal shipments.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion or $1.38 per share, down 8 percent from $1.3 billion or $1.43 per share a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.35. (Reporting By Nick Carey)
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024