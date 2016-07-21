BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, July 21 Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing lower freight volumes led by a 27 percent decline in coal revenue for the No. 1 U.S. railroad.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported second-quarter net income of $980 million, or $1.17 per share, down more than 18 percent from $1.2 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.17. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.