(Adds CEO comments, analyst comment, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 21 Union Pacific Corp on
Thursday posted a lower quarterly net profit that was hurt by
slumping freight volumes - especially coal - and warned the
strong U.S. dollar, soft global economy and weak consumer demand
would weigh on the No. 1 U.S. railroad's business in the second
half of 2016.
The news drove company's shares down more than 3 percent.
The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said second-quarter
freight revenue declined 13 percent, compared with a year
earlier, led by a 27 percent slide in coal revenue.
Union Pacific said falling coal freight volumes would also
hurt the company in the third quarter.
Despite the fall in revenue, Union Pacific's earnings met
Wall Street expectations.
The railroad reported second-quarter net income of $980
million, or $1.17 per share, down more than 18 percent from $1.2
billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average forecast earnings per share for the
quarter of $1.17.
Revenue in the quarter was down more than 11 percent,
falling to $4.8 billion from $5.4 billion. The revenue figure
matched analysts' expectations.
"We think Union Pacific did well managing costs in a very
challenging quarter, but we see likely continuing pressure on
volumes," Jim Corridore, an equity analyst at S&P Global Market
Intelligence, wrote in a client note.
Like other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has suffered
from a precipitous drop in coal freight. Low fuel prices have
encouraged utilities to burn cheaper natural gas instead, while
the strong dollar has hurt coal exports.
U.S. railroads have reacted to falling demand by furloughing
workers and mothballing locomotives. Union Pacific's hourly
workforce numbered 13,760 in the second quarter, about 22
percent lower than the same period in 2015.
The company also has 14 percent fewer locomotives in service
compared with the 2015 quarter.
Union Pacific's revenues declined across all its businesses
versus the year-ago period. Even revenue in its automotive
business, which for several years has performed well in tandem
with strong U.S. automaker sales, dropped 13 percent during the
quarter.
Chief Executive Lance Fritz told Reuters the company expects
full-year 2016 freight volumes to be down between 6 percent to 8
percent, driven by declining coal, weakness in the shale oil
industry and the strong U.S. dollar.
A "not-very-robust" showing by U.S. consumers would also
weigh on freight, he added.
In afternoon trading, Union Pacific shares were down 3.1
percent at $91.15.
(Reporting by Nick Carey, editing by G Crosse)