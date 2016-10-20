DETROIT Oct 20 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing a 6 percent drop in freight volumes amid a 14 percent decline in coal.

The Omaha, Nebraska company reported third-quarter net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.36 cents per share, down 13 percent from $1.3 billion, or $1.50 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.40. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)