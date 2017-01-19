DETROIT Jan 19 No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved efficiency and lower costs offset a slight drop in revenue.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $1.31, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.33.

(Reporting By Nick Carey)