(Adds details, background, byline, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 21 Union Pacific Corp
reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as slumping
commodities prices and ailing industrial production hurt freight
volumes, and the No. 1 U.S. railroad warned 2016 does not look
much better for its business.
The news sent the Omaha, Nebraska-based company's shares
down more than 7 percent to $68.20 in early trading.
"Overall economic conditions, uncertainty in the energy
markets, commodity prices, and the strength of the U.S. dollar
will continue to have a major impact on our business this year,"
Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in a statement.
Executives said on a conference call with analysts they
could not provide an earnings forecast for 2016 because of
uncertainty in Union Pacific's markets.
The company said freight volumes dropped 9 percent during
the fourth quarter, amid what industry executives have said is a
"freight recession" for North American railroads.
Last week, the No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp reported
a lower profit, and said a weak global economy and U.S.
industrial markets would impact its 2016 results.
Coal volumes plunged 22 percent during the quarter,
continuing a downtrend trend afflicting the industry as
utilities switch to burning cheaper natural gas and as a strong
U.S. dollar hurts exports.
Industrial products fell 16 percent in the quarter. Just
this week, Moody's Investors Service warned of "increasing risks
of an industrial recession" for North American manufacturers.
Union Pacific agricultural product volumes dropped 5
percent, reflecting an ongoing slump affecting farmers.
Intermodal freight volumes, or shipments of consumer goods
by container, fell 7 percent.
The lone bright spot was automotive shipments, reflecting
continued strong vehicle sales, which grew 8 percent.
Although earnings were down, the railroad reported a healthy
operating ratio, a key metric for analysts and investors, of
63.2 percent.
This was due to efforts to reduce costs, as the railroad has
furloughed 3,900 workers and put 1,400 locomotives in storage,
as well as price increases for hauling freight.
Union Pacific reported a quarterly net income of $1.1
billion, or $1.31 per share, down more than 21 percent from $1.4
billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of
$1.42.
The company earned revenue of $5.2 billion, down more than
15 percent from $6.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts had
expected revenue of $5.45 billion.
Union Pacific said it planned to invest $3.75 billion on its
network in 2016, down from $4.48 billion in 2015.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)