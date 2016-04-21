(Adds details of cost cutting, updates stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, April 21 Union Pacific Corp on
Thursday posted an unexpectedly higher first-quarter profit as
it cut costs to meet falling demand, but the No. 1 U.S. railroad
said it remained challenged by low energy prices, a strong U.S.
dollar and weak retail sales.
The company's shares rose 4.3 percent to $87.42 in early
trading.
Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific reported an 8 percent
decline in freight volumes from a year earlier, hurt by a 34
percent drop in coal volumes.
These volumes have been plunging on major U.S. railroads
since early 2015 as low energy prices push utilities to burn
cheaper natural gas and the strong dollar hurts coal exports.
Some analysts and investors had hoped the declines might
ease this year, but so far the rout has continued.
Executives said in a conference call with analysts that they
expected full-year 2016 freight volumes to be down by a
mid-single-digit percentage rate.
Union Pacific posted core pricing gains of 2.5 percent, down
from 4 percent a year earlier.
Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said the company was
still challenged by energy market weakness, low commodity
prices, the dollar's drag in a soft global economy and muted
domestic retail demand.
In the first quarter, net income fell nearly 15 percent to
$979 million, or $1.16 per share, from $1.15 billion, or $1.30
per share, a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected
$1.10 a share.
Revenue declined almost 14 percent to $4.83 billion from
$5.61 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $4.9 billion.
Union Pacific's operating ratio, a key metric in the sector,
improved 0.3 percentage points to 65.1 percent.
To adapt to falling demand, the railroad has furloughed
almost 4,000, or 22 percent, of workers on its network,
including engineers and conductors. The company has also
mothballed 15 percent of its fleet of locomotives.
Union Pacific posted declines in all its freight segments
except for automotive, which rose 7 percent as U.S. demand for
new cars remained strong, and chemical, which was flat.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Paul Simao
and Lisa Von Ahn)