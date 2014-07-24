Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Union Pacific Corp, the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly due to a rise in shipments at its agricultural products business.
Revenue at the business increased 19 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.
Net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the quarter from $1.11 billion, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $6.02 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million