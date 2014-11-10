DUBAI Nov 10 The board of Dubai real estate developer Union Properties did not approve its third-quarter financial report at a meeting on Sunday, and the company will publish it only after making some amendments, it said in a statement on Monday.

Union Properties did not explain the nature of the required amendments. Dubai's bourse suspended trading in the stock earlier on Monday pending publication of the results. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)