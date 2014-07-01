DUBAI, July 1 Dubai's Union Properties
expects its profit in the first half of this year to soar to 700
million dirhams ($191 million), the developer said in a bourse
statement on Tuesday.
That would mean a jump of 418 percent from the corresponding
period of 2013 when the company earned 135.2 million dirhams.
The company did not explain the reasons for the expected
rise, but property prices in the emirate have rebounded due to
Dubai's renewed economic boom.
Union Properties' first quarter net profit was 179.79
million dirhams ($48.95 million), up from 21.91 million dirhams
in the same period last year.
($1 = 3.6727 United Arab Emirates Dirhams)
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)