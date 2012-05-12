BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 12 Union Bank of India on Saturday said it had cut its benchmark prime lending rate by 50 basis points to 15 percent per annum, effective May 15. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues