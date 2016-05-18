May 18 Union Bank, an arm of Tokyo-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , said on Wednesday it had hired Simone Branigan, Ralph Dickman and Mary Murray to its private wealth management team in California.

The trio will serve as private wealth advisers and vice presidents, the bank said.

Branigan, based in Beverly Hills, is serving the Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and Pacific Palisades markets. She returns to Union Bank after a stint with City National Bank as a private client adviser.

Dickman, based in San Jose, is serving the San Jose and Palo Alto markets. Most recently, he was a private client adviser at City National Bank.

Murray, based in Rancho Santa Fe, is serving the Rancho Santa Fe and Northern San Diego markets. She has spent more than three decades with Wells Fargo, most recently as a wealth management adviser.

Union Bank provides a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management services.