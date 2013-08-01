US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Aug 1 State-run lender Union Bank of India has sought 30 billion rupees ($493.4 million) from the government through preferential allotment of shares, Chairman D. Sarkar told reporters on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Bank reported a 9.37 percent rise in net profit for the April-June quarter. ($1 = 60.8050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.