UPDATE 1-Qatar food imports hit after Arab nations cut ties - trade sources
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Union Drilling Inc : * Jumps 14.2 percent to $7 in premarket; to be acquired by Sidewinder Drilling for $139.1 million in cash
* Qatari government seeks to reassure citizens (Writes through with comment, detail, background)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 5 Global airlines raised their 2017 profit forecast for the industry on Monday and heard pleas to stand by a pledge to curb emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.