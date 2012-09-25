(Corrects headline to show the company's name is Sidewinder, not Sidewater)

Sept 25 Sidewinder Drilling Inc, controlled by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners, will buy Union Drilling Inc for $139.1 million in cash.

The $6.50 per share offer represents a premium of 6 percent over Union's Monday close of $6.13 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)