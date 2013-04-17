BRIEF-NZX Ltd says board appoints Mark Peterson as CEO
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 17 Union National Bank : * Union National Bank Q1 net profit 495 million dirhams versus 475
million dirhams for year-ago period - statement * Four analysts polled by Reuters forecast Q1 net profit of 495.8 mln dirhams
* Mark Peterson has been permanently appointed to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 9 (Variety.com) - The Smurfs may be feeling kind of blue.