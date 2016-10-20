DETROIT Oct 20 The top executive of railroad Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that despite negative election campaign rhetoric about free trade agreements, they have benefited the U.S. economy and he is optimistic Congress will pass the Trans Pacific Partnership.

"If our lawmakers and our administration put the right glasses on and see TPP for what it is, there's a chance that it would be picked up and passed," Lance Fritz, chief executive of the largest U.S. railway, told Reuters. "I'm pushing for that and I hope for it."

Both major party nominees in the U.S. presidential race - Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump - have criticized TPP, a sweeping pan-Pacific trade deal covering 12 countries negotiated by the Obama administration.

Trump also has railed against the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico as a U.S. job killer, saying that if elected, he would be prepared to scrap it if he could not negotiate much better terms for the United States.

"We've heard candidates bashing NAFTA as ineffective or a failure," Fritz said. "Nothing could be further from the truth."

Fritz said that since NAFTA went into effect in 1994, U.S. exports to Mexico have increased more than 400 percent and today's U.S. economy is "built on free trade."

"For our lifestyle to be what it is at the price point that it is, we have to have free trade," he said.

Fritz spoke to Reuters after the company posted a worse-than-expected third-quarter net profit due to a 6 percent decline in freight volumes, lead by a steep drop in coal.

Coal used to account for as much as to 50 percent of U.S. electricity generation, but that figure has dropped sharply as utilities have switched to burning cheaper and cleaner natural gas. Moving forward Fritz said the railroad sees that level hovering around 30 percent.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific sees other growth opportunities, including increasing cross-border trade with Mexico as it serves all six rail gateways between the two countries and strong chemical industry output on the Gulf Coast, Fritz said.

Fritz said that while the housing market is still relatively depressed compared to prior to the Great Recession, as improves "we will participate in it."

Union Pacific's CEO also said that after years of lackluster retail sales, consumers are likely to start spending more soon.

"The U.S. consumer has been relatively conservative in their spending habits for many reasons and I don't think that can last forever," he said. "There's pent-up demand that ultimately will be released." (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alan Crosby)