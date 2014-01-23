GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise as steelmakers dismiss U.S. probe, euro fretful before French vote
* Steelmakers steady, unfazed by U.S. probe on Chinese exports
HOUSTON Jan 23 Union Pacific Corp's crude oil shipments via rail to the U.S. Gulf Coast were down 22 percent in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier as pipeline startups increased supply in the region, a senior executive told analysts on Thursday.
Narrowed discounts of U.S. crude prices to London's Brent also played a role in the decrease, Eric Butler, executive vice president of marketing and sales for the railroad, said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.
"Crude oil spreads, growing crude supply and increased pipeline activity are expected to have a continued impact on our crude by rail volumes," he said.
Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied