CHICAGO Jan 21 Facing a freight recession
caused by slumping commodity prices and industrial output, No. 1
U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp said Thursday hopes of
strong economic growth have so far been undermined by a key
missing ingredient - the American consumer.
"What's causing us some concern is it's hard to figure out
where the consumer is at," Chief Executive Lance Fritz told
Reuters by phone.
While Americans were buying automobiles and unemployment
numbers looked good, he said labor participation "is lackluster
and consumers just don't seem to be showing up to purchase goods
and services."
Ever since oil prices began to decline in 2014, economists
and corporate America have hoped this would translate into
higher consumption.
"There was a widespread belief that consumers would turn the
savings from low fuel into spending and we haven't seen that so
much," Fritz said.
The chief executive spoke to Reuters after the Omaha,
Nebraska-based railroad company reported a lower fourth-quarter
profit amid declining freight volumes affecting coal, steel,
industrial goods and agricultural products, that reflected a
broad-based commodity slump. The one bright spot was automotive
shipments, as consumer goods also took a dive.
Shares were down 3.5 percent at $71 in afternoon trading.
Just this week, Moody's Investors Service warned of
"increasing risks of an industrial recession" for North American
manufacturers.
Fritz said feedback from the railroad's customers "depends
on what part of the economy they're competing in."
"Those that have an exposure to global trade and the strong
dollar are a little pessimistic in terms of the steel industry
and capacity utilization in U.S. plants," he said.
"The automobile makers are cautious but also somewhat
optimistic, they've gone on a tear here for four or five years
and consumers look like they're pretty bullish on automobiles."
Coal's decline has hurt North America's railroads, with
shipments falling nearly 12 percent in 2015 as utilities
switched to cheaper natural gas and as a sturdy U.S. dollar hurt
coal exports.
Union Pacific expects coal to be down around 20 percent in
the first quarter of this year, but beyond that, the outlook is
more uncertain.
"It's going to be all about how quickly the electricity
generators chew through their excess inventory," and what
happens with the weather and natural gas prices, Fritz said.
