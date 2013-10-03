Oct 3 Union Pacific Corp, the No.1 U.S.
railroad, forecast third-quarter profit below analysts'
expectations as mild summer weather and flooding in Colorado
hurt coal shipments.
Shares of the company fell 1.6 percent in extended trading.
An uncertain economic environment continued to impact
intermodal volumes, Union Pacific said in a statement on
Thursday.
The company said it expects profit of $2.45-$2.48 per share
for the quarter ending September. Analysts on average had
expected a profit of $2.56 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Union Pacific, which links 23 states in the West and
Midwest, also forecast a $10 million hit to operating income
related to the flooding.
Shares of the company closed at $155.38 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)