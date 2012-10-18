* Q3 EPS $2.19 tops $2.18 Wall St view
* Revenue up 4.7 pct, shy of analyst consensus
* Coal shipment volume down 12 pct
* Shares rise in early trading
By Scott Malone
Oct 18 Union Pacific Corp posted a
slightly better-than-expected 15 percent rise in profit, helped
by higher prices and growing shipments of chemicals and autos.
But the largest publicly traded U.S. railroad, which like
its peers is facing a slump in coal shipments, sounded a note of
caution on the fourth quarter on Thursday, saying the uncertain
economic environment could hit demand for its hauling services.
"We had a relatively good fourth quarter last year and we do
have some fundamental things in our business right now that
represent some real challenges for us," said Chief Executive
Jack Koraleski. His biggest concern was that the risk of sharp
year-end federal spending cuts could dent consumer confidence
and hurt sales of cars.
But the Omaha, Nebraska-based company, which does not
provide specific earnings forecasts, stood by its plan for
"record" results in 2012 and its shares rose 2.4 percent to
$126.66.
Analysts expect roughly 12 percent growth in fourth-quarter
earnings per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The cautious note was in line with other transport
companies, ranging from CSX Corp to FedEx Corp.
"It's a tone very consistent with what we've heard from
transports generally," said Benjamin Hartford, an analyst at
Robert W. Baird & Co. "Freight trends are still soft."
The company said on Thursday third-quarter profit was $1.04
billion, or $2.19 per share, compared with $904 million, or
$1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Earnings were a penny per share higher than analysts'
average forecast of $2.18 a share.
Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $5.34 billion, from $5.1 billion
a year earlier. Wall Street had anticipated $5.38 billion.
COLD WINTER ADVANTAGE
Union Pacific company reported a 12 percent drop in coal
volumes, reflecting a long slump in shipments that has affected
U.S. railroads since the mild winter of 2011-2012.
Smaller railroad CSX on Tuesday reported a 2 percent decline
in third-quarter profit as coal shipments fell 16 percent. Coal
volume has been off since the previous mild winter and CSX
officials said they expect that weakness to continue into next
year, by which time utilities will have burned off their
inventories.
That has Koraleski hoping for a cold winter, which would
stimulate demand for coal at big utilities.
"A nice cold winter would be a good thing for us," Koraleski
said.
As of Wednesday's close, Union Pacific shares were up about
38 percent over the past year, sharply outpacing the 13 percent
rise of the Dow Jones transportation average.